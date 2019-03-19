|
Joan M. Kraft (nee Olack), age 80, passed away March 19, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.
She was born June 11, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA.
Joan was an avid Browns fan and loved going to Rabbit Run Theater and wineries with her friends.
Joan was the beloved wife of the late Richard H.; dear mother of Lori (Mike) Luneke, Rob, Rick (deceased); cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Rapp; daughter of the late John and Helen Olack; sister of Lois McManus, Sylvia Olack, Bob Olack, and the late Judy, Connie, Jack, William, and David.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
The Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.
