News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wiseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Wiseman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Wiseman Obituary
Joan M. Wiseman (Sturznickel) (Trimboli), age 89, of Willoughby, peacefully passed away October 30, 2019. She was born in East Cleveland, Ohio on January 3, 1930, to the late Frank and Margaret Sturznickel. Joan enjoyed music, books, sewing, biking, bowling, water sports, and traveling. Her greatest accomplishment and source of pride was raising her children and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles W. Wiseman; her children, Donalda “Dona” (Michael) Watson, Denise Marie (Dave Leroy), Michael Trimboli, Joseph (Sarah) Trimboli, Patricia (Mark) Johnson, Timothy (Terri) Trimboli, Chuck (Kathy) Wiseman, Robert Wiseman, Deborah (Richard) Edelman; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her brothers, Paul (Barb) Sturznickel and Jim (Penny) Sturznickel. She was preceded in death by her sons, Danny and Rusty Trimboli; her daughter-in-law, Deann Wiseman; and her sister, Patricia (Masica) Olson. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now