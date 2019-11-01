|
Joan M. Wiseman (Sturznickel) (Trimboli), age 89, of Willoughby, peacefully passed away October 30, 2019. She was born in East Cleveland, Ohio on January 3, 1930, to the late Frank and Margaret Sturznickel. Joan enjoyed music, books, sewing, biking, bowling, water sports, and traveling. Her greatest accomplishment and source of pride was raising her children and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles W. Wiseman; her children, Donalda “Dona” (Michael) Watson, Denise Marie (Dave Leroy), Michael Trimboli, Joseph (Sarah) Trimboli, Patricia (Mark) Johnson, Timothy (Terri) Trimboli, Chuck (Kathy) Wiseman, Robert Wiseman, Deborah (Richard) Edelman; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her brothers, Paul (Barb) Sturznickel and Jim (Penny) Sturznickel. She was preceded in death by her sons, Danny and Rusty Trimboli; her daughter-in-law, Deann Wiseman; and her sister, Patricia (Masica) Olson. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019