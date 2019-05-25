|
Funeral Mass for Joan Marie (nee Dzik) Demany, age 82, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Noel Church, 35200 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills. Mrs. Demany passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby Nursing Home. She was born August 2, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., to the late John and Mary (nee Dembowski) Dzik. Joan graduated in 1953 from St. Casimir’s High School in Detroit, Mich., and received her Diploma of Nursing from the Mount Carmel Mercy School of Nursing in 1956. She married Dr. Martial A. Demany May 7, 1960. Martial preceded her in death Sept. 19, 1983. From 1962-1976, Joan was practicing as a registered nurse in various hospitals in Cleveland. In 1976, she assisted her husband Martial in opening and running his private cardiology practice and continued in this role until his death.Joan’s hobbies included needlepoint, reading, cooking and baking. Her love of needlepoint translated in to opening her own shop, A World of Needlepoint. She also loved animals, and throughout the course of her life was surrounded by cats and dogs with various special needs that she adopted from animal shelters. Joan is survived by her three children, Mark Demany of Willoughby, Margaret Demany of Philadelphia and Martha (Demany) Alikacem of Allen, Texas; son-in-law, Nadir Alikacem; and granddaughter, Leila Martial Alikacem. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 4807 Rockside Rd., Suite #110, Independence, OH 44131 or The Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 26, 2019