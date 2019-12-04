Home

Joan Mary Parker

Joan Mary Parker Obituary
Joan Mary Parker of Willoughby passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at Wickliffe Country Place, of lung cancer. Joan was born June 21, 1944 in Cleveland to Joe and Betty Parker. Joan graduated from Eastlake North High School and was retired from Parker Hannifin. Joan was a carefree individual who always voiced her opinion to all. Joan was an avid Browns and Indians fan and and received a lifetime membership to the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame given to her as a gift by her best friend, Frank. Joan is survived by her nieces, Kathleen Leskiw, Alexis A. Parker, Marissa L. Evans, Erika Parker; sister-in-law, Ellie Parker; and several cousins. Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert J. Parker and David J. Parker. Per Joan's request, there will be no memorial service. However, donations to any animal shelter may be made in her memory.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
