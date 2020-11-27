1/1
Joan McMillan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan McMillan (nee Smrcina), 79, of Perry OH passed Friday, November 27th at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born in Elyria, she served in the Army until 1961. She worked as a draftsman at Caterpillar until she retired. Captain of The Perry Lady, she was a member of the North Coast Charter Boat Association. She was also a member of St. Cyprian’s Ladies Guild and the Western Reserve Wood Carvers Guild.Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McMillan, parents, Mary Cahill (nee Cada) and Joseph Smrcina, son Charles Smrcina, and stepdaughter Margaret Ann Bilyk. She is survived by her brother David Smrcina (Marlene); nieces Cyndi Kellem, Kimberly Elswick, and Renee Haney; stepchildren Sally Mitchell, James McMillan, and Gregory McMillan; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.There will be a gathering at St. Cyprian Church in Perry from 10-11 a.m. Saturday December 5, followed immediately by a memorial mass.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved