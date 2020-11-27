Joan McMillan (nee Smrcina), 79, of Perry OH passed Friday, November 27th at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born in Elyria, she served in the Army until 1961. She worked as a draftsman at Caterpillar until she retired. Captain of The Perry Lady, she was a member of the North Coast Charter Boat Association. She was also a member of St. Cyprian’s Ladies Guild and the Western Reserve Wood Carvers Guild.Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McMillan, parents, Mary Cahill (nee Cada) and Joseph Smrcina, son Charles Smrcina, and stepdaughter Margaret Ann Bilyk. She is survived by her brother David Smrcina (Marlene); nieces Cyndi Kellem, Kimberly Elswick, and Renee Haney; stepchildren Sally Mitchell, James McMillan, and Gregory McMillan; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.There will be a gathering at St. Cyprian Church in Perry from 10-11 a.m. Saturday December 5, followed immediately by a memorial mass.



