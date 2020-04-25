|
|
With great sadness the family of Joan Phillips announces her passing on April 23, 2020, at the age of 95. Born April 22, 1925, in Ashland, Ohio, she lived in Chesterland before moving to Buford, Georgia, where she lived for the past 20 years. Joan loved her work at Manakiki Country Club and Cleveland Racquet Club. She loved to spend time with her family, cook, play bingo and loved playing slot machines at the casino! Joan is survived by her daughters, Kathy Richards (Larry Enterline), Lori (Frank, deceased) Karic and Toni (Ray) Pastoric; grandchildren, Ted, Amy, Frank, Kelly, Krystal, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Megan, Colin, Frankie, Cory, Ally, Addison, Ella, Alexander, Penny, and Lucy; sister, Betty Lanza. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Fred Phillips; her parents, Ralph and Myrtle Shriver; brothers: Rex, Roscoe, Edwin, and Jimmy. Due to Covid-19 pandemic private graveside services will be held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020