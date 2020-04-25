Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Phillips Obituary
With great sadness the family of Joan Phillips announces her passing on April 23, 2020, at the age of 95. Born April 22, 1925, in Ashland, Ohio, she lived in Chesterland before moving to Buford, Georgia, where she lived for the past 20 years. Joan loved her work at Manakiki Country Club and Cleveland Racquet Club. She loved to spend time with her family, cook, play bingo and loved playing slot machines at the casino! Joan is survived by her daughters, Kathy Richards (Larry Enterline), Lori (Frank, deceased) Karic and Toni (Ray) Pastoric; grandchildren, Ted, Amy, Frank, Kelly, Krystal, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Megan, Colin, Frankie, Cory, Ally, Addison, Ella, Alexander, Penny, and Lucy; sister, Betty Lanza. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Fred Phillips; her parents, Ralph and Myrtle Shriver; brothers: Rex, Roscoe, Edwin, and Jimmy. Due to Covid-19 pandemic private graveside services will be held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -