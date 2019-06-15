|
Funeral services for Joan R. “Joann” Mitchell, 90, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Joann passed away June 10, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 7, 1929 in Cleveland, Joann was a lifelong Willoughby resident.Joann was active in the community belonging to Order of the Eastern Star and Willoughby Women’s Club for over 50 years. She successfully owned and operated The Knit Shop in downtown Willoughby. She was a member of the Western Reserve Spinners and Weavers Guild, and taught arts and crafts at Mayfield Schools and Wildwood Cultural Center in Mentor. She was also the past president of the Cleveland Chapter of the Model-T Club. Survivors include her children, Janet (David) Scott, Wade (Carol) Mitchell, Douglas (Pamela) Mitchell, and Dale (Diane) Mitchell; grandchildren, Jennifer (Alan) Krontz, Sarah (Randy) Mitchell Stanger, Emily Mitchell, Katy Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, and Steven Mitchell; great-grandsons, Neil and Alan Stanger; sister, MaryLou Pattison. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander H. Mitchell in 1999; and her parents, Nelson and Freda (Hickman) Hougland. Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village following the services on Wednesday.In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at (https://hospicewr.org/tribute). www.davisbabcock.com
Published in The News-Herald on June 17, 2019