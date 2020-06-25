JoAnn Gura
JoAnn Gura, age 74, passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2020. She was born on July 7th, 1945, in Cleveland, and was a 50-year resident of Chester Township. JoAnn enjoyed bingo, watching Judge Judy and Columbo, shopping for markdowns, spending time with her family, playing Parcheesi, and cooking. She was a homemaker and machinist. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Caroline Povloski; and grandson, Adam. She is survived by her husband, William; children, Darrin (Carolyn), Brian, and Connie; grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Madison, and Joseph; and siblings, Walt Povloski, Paula Heckman, and Michael Povloski. Friends may call at GATTOZZI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th, 2020, with Remembrance Service to follow. Online condolences and tribute video at: www.gattozziandson.com. Social distancing will be observed. Visitors are asked to bring and wear a mask. We will only invite in a certain number of guests at a time for everyone’s protection. You may experience a wait time to enter the funeral home.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
