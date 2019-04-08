|
|
Joann M. Stiles (nee Morris), age 78; beloved wife of Pete, Sr.; loving mother of Ron, Ronda Larbig (Patrick), Sarah Lombard (Joseph), and Pete, Jr.; devoted grandmother of Joseph, Jr., Sammy, Tori, and Lexi; mother-in-law of Paula Stiles; dear sister of Rose Hays, Jim Morris, and the following deceased, Bud, Genevieve, Pat, Jerome, Aloysius, Jr., Bob, Bill, Mary, Betty, Judy, and Caroline. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 .a.m Thursday, April 11, at Holy Redeemer Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.The family will receive friends at the Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (east of Richmond Rd.) Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m. vitantonio-previtefuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019