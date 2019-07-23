|
|
Joann M. (Burk) Stolar, age 68, of Willoughby, passed away July 20, 2019 at Euclid Hospital. She was born August 25, 1950, in Euclid, OH. Joann was a longtime employee of Fifth Third Bank, prior to that, she had worked as a department manager for Sears in Mentor. She was a 1968 graduate of Eastlake North High School. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Chuck) Panzarella; sons, Jason and Michael Stolar; longtime companion, Gregory “Pops” Mytrosevich; grandchildren, Krista (Andy) Schnell, Grace Stolar, Alexis, Vincent, Dominic and Lauren Panzarella; brother, Donald (Sharon) Burk; twin sister, Janet (John) Ramski; nieces and nephews, David (Gretchen), Dan (Chris), John (Dawn) and Joni; great nieces and nephews, Joshua, Jenna, Brandon, BreAnna, Johnny and Lilliana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lillian Burk. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019