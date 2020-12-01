Joann Marie Kuntz, age 85 of long time resident of Grand River Ohio went home to be with the Lord on November 30 2020. She was born on June 8, 1935 in Ridley Park, PA to the late Carl J and Carmen Foley.Joann graduated from Mentor High School in 1954 and played a key role for 45 years in monthly lunches with fellow classmates. Joann worked for Lake County Human Services as a caseworker. She dedicated herself to helping those in need even beyond her retirement in 1997. Joann was an active and beloved member of her church family at Lifebrand church in Painesville Ohio. She was known as “The Best Cook Around” The cute little lady with the lively blues eyes. She was always the first person to jump out on to the dance floor when the music started. She always had a joke at the ready to make others smile. She remembered to be the first at your door with a pie, a cake, or a helping hand when she was needed. She was known and loved by so many people. Stories continue to pour in from those whose lives she impacted.She is survived by her dear son, Carl Kuntz of Fairport Harbor; grandson, Carl Kuntz Jr; granddaughter, Andrea Bernstein. She had two great grandchildren, Haley and Steven; her Great Great granddaughter Mackenzie and beloved friend Debbie Hoerz. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Norton Kuntz; and sisters, Mildred Bramley, Jean Duncan, Shirley Corbin, and Patsy Landry.A private ceremony to be attended by immediate family only. However a Celebration of Life will be held at a later safer date.