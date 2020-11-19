JoAnn Matheson passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio where she had lived since 2016. She was born JoAnn Ella Phelps to Helen Helga Viohkola and Milton Roger Phelps on the Phelps family farm near LaPeer, MI on April 11, 1926. She moved to Laurium, MI about 1936, graduated from Calumet High School in 1945 and began work as a licensed cosmetologist. In 1950 she married Robert Rudolph Matheson of Calumet, MI who preceded her in death along with her brothers Harvey Phelps and Delmar Phelps. She is survived by her sons Robert(Margaret) and John(Sue), her daughter Ann(Tom), her sister Angeline Junttila, sister-in-law Betty Phelps, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A family memorial service will be held at a future date.JoAnn and her family lived in Willowick and Euclid, OH from 1950-1986. She was active at Shore Haven Lutheran Church, Shoregate Elementary and Willowick Junior High School PTAs, Eastlake North Shigh School Bandboosters, Lake County Girlscouts and the League of Women Voters. Upon Robert's retirement they moved to Pleasant Hill, TN and a few years after his death in 2011 she move back to Ohio to be close to her daughter.JoAnn was a devoted mother and homemaker who loved to garden, read, sew and do other crafts. She and her husband of 61 years, Robert, returned to Michigan's Upper Peninsula nearly every summer to visit family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling both camping in the US and Canada as well as visiting Alaska, Hawaii, Europe and China. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Capital City Hospice of Columbus, OH or to the Estivant Pines Nature Sanctuary in Copper Harbor, MI.



