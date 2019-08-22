News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
JoAnn T. (Delly) Klak

JoAnn T. (Delly) Klak Obituary
JoAnn T. Klak (nee Delly) age 84, beloved wife for 64 years of Stanley J.; cherished daughter of the late John and Jane (nee Novak) Delly; dearest sister of the late Jane, Raymond (wife Charlotte, deceased) and Gilbert Delly (wife Doris), and Mildred Walker (husband Sheldon, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many.JoAnn was born on November 8, 1934 in Cleveland and passed away on August 21, 2019. She was a resident of Willowick for 62 years, formerly residing in Cleveland. JoAnn graduated from East High School in 1952 and worked as a secretary for Addressograph-Multigraph. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and of the Euclid Art Association. JoAnn loved crafts, especially making jewelry, traveling, and visiting casinos to play the slot machines. She will be remembered most as a quiet, reserved, loveable and artistic woman with a sense of humor. JoAnn will be dearly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of JoAnn to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Prayers of Christian Burial Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of JoAnn at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott FuneralL Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday morning 10 to 11 AM. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
