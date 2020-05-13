Joanne Cunningham, 57, of Mentor, passed away on May 10, 2020. Joanne was born to Raymond and Joanne (Budzick) Archacki on November 1, 1962. She was married to Mike Cunningham on July 25, 1987. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing with her dogs, Missy and Suzie, cooking, and spending time with her family. Joanne is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Michael (Brittanie) and Christy (Cody); her siblings, Steve, Karen, and Sue; her mother, Joanne; and her granddaughter, Amelia. Joanne is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Archacki. A private service will be held at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Cunningham’s memory to the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Online at www.lakehumane.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.