Joanne Cunningham
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Cunningham, 57, of Mentor, passed away on May 10, 2020. Joanne was born to Raymond and Joanne (Budzick) Archacki on November 1, 1962. She was married to Mike Cunningham on July 25, 1987. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing with her dogs, Missy and Suzie, cooking, and spending time with her family. Joanne is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Michael (Brittanie) and Christy (Cody); her siblings, Steve, Karen, and Sue; her mother, Joanne; and her granddaughter, Amelia. Joanne is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Archacki. A private service will be held at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Cunningham’s memory to the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Online at www.lakehumane.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved