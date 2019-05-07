|
Joanne F. (nee Opincar) Carano, 83, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born April 5, 1936, in Struthers. She married Ed, her beloved husband of 64 years, in 1955, and lived in Campbell for 33 years before moving to North Olmsted, Willoughby, and then Mentor. Her children and grandchildren all knew they were each cherished and the most important part of her life. She was forever supportive, caring, and loving and very proud of them. Her family and friends were precious to her as she was precious to them. The love she showed her family will never be forgotten.She will be sadly missed by her children, Denise Carano of St. Louis, Karla of Washington, Sandy (Ed) Kamensky of Chagrin Falls, and Vicki (Michael) LeVan of Willoughby Hills; cherished grandchildren, Jerrod Burright, Ava Kamensky, Ethan and Ryan LeVan; sister, Eleanor Scullen; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Carano of New Middletown, and Marilyn (Bill) McKnight of Cincinnati. She is also survived by her dear friend, Betty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Mary (nee Kenekes) Opincar; siblings, John, Rachel, and Mary; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Evelyn Nelson; brothers-in-law, Herman Carano, and Bob Scullen; and nephew, Colin McKnight.Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. May 11, 2019, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Boulevard, Mentor, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A luncheon will follow the Mass in St. Bede’s Reception Hall.Donations can be made in Joanne’s name to St. Bede the Venerable Church. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 10, 2019