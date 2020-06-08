Joanne F. (Konrad) Carr, 86, formerly of Olmsted Twp., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Grande Pointe Health Care in Richmond Heights. Beloved wife of the late James A. Carr. Loving mother of Timothy M. (Barbie) and Gerald B. Steffen Jr., and her late infant son, Mark; stepmother to Janelle Novick, Kerry (Pena) Carr, Brian and Todd; sister of Mercedes (Arthur) Zentgraf, late Marijane (Wayne) Stephens, Georgeanne (late Jon) Picu, and John (Barbara) Konrad. Joanne was an expert craftsperson and had a booth at Aurora Farms for many years as she created different wreaths and other trinkets. Prior to, she was employed by Higbee’s and the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Joanne also volunteered her time to entertain as ‘Ziggy the Clown.’ Visitation will be held at the Sunset Chapel located at 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, Ohio 44070 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Sunset Memorial Park where Joanne will be laid to rest next to her loving husband. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of choice in Joanne’s honor.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.