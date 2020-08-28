1/1
JoAnne H. Granger
Together AgainJoAnne H. Granger, age 90, passed away peacefully at ClareBridge of Wickliffe, August 24, 2020. She was born March 19, 1930, in Painesville, OH, to Helen and Gordon Wadsworth. Preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Cora and Glenn Vesey; and husband of 60 years, Phillip E. Granger; she is survived by her sister, Marilyn Shoaff; daughters, Holly (Jerry) Cope of Mentor, OH, Rebecca (Anthony) Grassano of Ridgewood, NJ, and Christine (Michael) Sexton of Willoughby, OH; along with eight grandchildren, Jessica (Douglas, deceased) Miller, Hallie, and Hannah Cope, Jillian, Andrea and Jordan Grassano, Megan and Patrick Sexton; and one great-grandchild, Marlowe Miller; plus seven nieces and nephews. JoAnne graduated from Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby in 1948 and over the years, once her children were grown, worked for E.Q. Blakley Insurance, Wertheimer Clinic, Carlisle’s Dept. Store, Great Lakes Commerce Bank, Society National Bank and Morley Library. Her favorite role by far was wife to Phil, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking, was an outstanding baker of pies and cakes, was a very accomplished sewer, and enjoyed decorating her home, especially for the holidays. She was very dedicated to her family. Growing up, she attended the Painesville Methodist Church. While raising her three daughters, she and Phil were members of St. James Episcopal Church where JoAnne was also a Sunday School teacher, Acolyte and member of The Daughters of the King and Altar Guild. In her later years, she attended Plains Methodist Church. Husband, Phil, passed in June, 2011. A private service, burial and celebration of JoAnne’s life will be held for the family at a later date. Please offer your condolences or share a memory of JoAnne and Phil at www.blessingcremation.com/obituaries. JoAnne will be laid to rest next to Phil at Willoughby Cemetery.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
