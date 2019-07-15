|
|
JoAnne Hosa (nee Barnes), age 88, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Newbury Twp.
Survived by her children, John (Barbara), Janet (William) Lyle, and Peter (Maureen); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, John E. Hosa; son, Stephen; great-granddaughter, Joely Ann Styers; sister, Berta Colby; and parents, Merritt and Gertrude Barnes.
JoAnne was also an avid bridge player, seamstress, and knitter.
Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. on Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnne’s family suggests donations in her memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 or at www.hospicewr.org.
Online tribute video and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 17, 2019