Joanne Korzunowski
Joanne Korzunowski (nee Gajdzinski), age 79, passed away August 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Hts. She was born July 3, 1941, in Cleveland. Beloved wife of the late Larry; loving mother of Sue (Dwayne) Boltz, Bob, Tom (Wendy), Mark (Trish), and Janice (Sean) Price; grandmother of David and Lauren Boltz, Steven, Kellie, Joey, Gino and Angela Korzunowski, and Connor Price. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 29, at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., in Wickliffe, with her brother, Rev. Norman Gajdzinski officiating (Please meet at church). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp., Ohio. Family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. (MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 25, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MaryAnn Torgerson
