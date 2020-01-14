|
Funeral Mass for Joanne L. Lesnick, 82, of Mentor, will be 12 Noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John Vianney Parish, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Joanne passed from this earth Jan. 11, 2020, at the David Simmons House at Hospice of the Western Reserve after a long struggle with multiple myeloma, and a mere four months after the passing of her devoted husband, John. She was born and raised in Nemacolin, Pa., the daughter of Kathryn Sokol (Havanas) and Robert Djakovich. She was a majorette at Carmichaels Area High School and after graduation moved to Cleveland. She married John L. Lesnick in 1957, in Cleveland. Joanne and John settled in Euclid, where they raised their three sons and enjoyed great times with friends and family all through their marriage. They moved to Mentor in 1995, and were active at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish. Joanne complimented John’s strength with her strong will and mental fortitude. Always the protector, Joanne always stood with family and friends to ensure they were treated fairly. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, Joanne sang soprano as a member of the Lakeland Civic Chorus, the annual Messiah Chorus of Lake County, the St. John Vianney Music Ministry and the St. Williams Choir. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and stepfather, Stephen Havanas; and sister, Mary Anne Havanas. She is survived by her sons, John (Alice) of Kirtland, Gary and Ronald; brother, Stephen (Maryann) Havanas; sisters, Alice Mundell and Stephanie Havanas, all of Wickliffe; and grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha (Matt) Figas and Mackenzie. The family recognizes and commends the loving care provided both John and Joanne by their son, John, and his wife, Alice. They opened their home to both of John’s parents in their final months, caring for and comforting them. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Private family inurnment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne’s name are preferred to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020