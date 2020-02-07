Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Joanne Marie Dugan


1943 - 2020
Joanne Marie Dugan Obituary
Joanne Marie (nee Candow) Dugan, 76, of Willoughby, passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Sept. 21, 1943, in Cleveland, she had lived there before moving to Lake County 46 years ago. Joanne loved cooking and reading, and enjoyed fishing and feeding the fish. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Charles Dugan; loving mother of Ann Marie Bowen, Angela M. (Michael) Tyler, Charles T. (Kristine) Dugan, and Annette M. (Robert) Young; cherished grandmother of Cassandra (Jeff) Tobin, Eric Steingel, Adam Steingel, Lauren Tyler and Nicholas Steingel; sister of William (Bernadine) Candow, Patrick (Rose Marie) Candow, Gary (Ivadell) Candow, Michael (Adria) Candow, Marie (John) Cook and Karen Burke; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved canine companion of 14 years, “Misty.” Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, William Patrick and Virginia Marie (nee Butts) Candow; and brother-in-law, Richard Burke. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A Celebration of Life will be conducted to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
