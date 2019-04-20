|
Joanne Voleski (nee: Kadonick), 81 of Mentor, passed away April 17, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born April 11, 1938 in Cleveland to the late Frank and Adaline Kadonick.Mrs. Voleski resided in Mentor-on-the-Lake for the past 59 years. She retired from Eaton Corporation, World Headquarters as an Administrative Assistant in the Corporate Development Department. Joanne enjoyed making crafts and afghans and was a former member of the Pillow Pals Service Club of Cleveland.She is survived by her son, Major Michael David Voleski; granddaughter, Emma Annmarie Falcon and sister, Loretta Wright.Private family services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joanne to the 10501 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.orgArrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019