Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vineyard Community Church
1928 E 300th St
Wickliffe, OH 44092
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Wingenroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Wingenroth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Wingenroth Obituary
Joanne Wingenroth (nee Poduka), loving mother of Ed and Katie Wingenroth; grandmother of Jessica, Adrienne, Jordon and Alexis; great-grandmother of Shyla. She was preceded in death by her brother. Joanne passed away February 11, 2020 at Lake West Hospital. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 at Vineyard Community Church, 1928 East 300 St., Wickliffe, Ohio 44092. Contributions to the Vineyard Community Church would be appreciated by the family. Inurment at Kirtland Cemetery at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -