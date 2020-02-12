|
Joanne Wingenroth (nee Poduka), loving mother of Ed and Katie Wingenroth; grandmother of Jessica, Adrienne, Jordon and Alexis; great-grandmother of Shyla. She was preceded in death by her brother. Joanne passed away February 11, 2020 at Lake West Hospital. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 at Vineyard Community Church, 1928 East 300 St., Wickliffe, Ohio 44092. Contributions to the Vineyard Community Church would be appreciated by the family. Inurment at Kirtland Cemetery at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020