|
|
Jocelyn M. Thompson, age 29, of Garfield Heights, passed away October 4, 2019. She was born in Euclid, on October 23, 1989. Jocelyn was a loving and cherished daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter and dear friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and we find deep comfort in knowing that through her organ donations she is able to help many people. She was a proud member of the ACS Chemistry Society. Most recently, she was a PhD Candidate and Graduate Assistant for the Dept. of Polymer Science at University of Akron. In her free time, she enjoyed Acro Yoga, cooking and cheering on the Browns. Above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially making memories on Disney vacations. Jocelyn is survived by her mom, Paula Thompson; sister, Desiree (Justin) Wood; nieces, Ariella, Lita and Freya; and nephew, Xander; grandmother, Carolyn Winters; boyfriend, Dylan Gormley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan K. Thompson; grandmother, Elizabeth Thompson; grandfather, Larry Winters; and aunt, Patricia Farren. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jocelyn can be made to NAMI Lake County, namilakecountyohio.org/donate_now/, or her AA Home Group, Willoughby Tuesday, aacle.org/accepting-donations.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019