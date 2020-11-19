Jodi L. Nethken, age 61, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 17, 2020. She was born in Painesville, on October 28, 1959 to the late Gerald and Janet Cook.She was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Jodi was a longtime employee of OfficeMax. In her free time, she enjoyed watching football, photography, bowling, golf, and camping. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her children.Jodi is survived by her husband of 28 years, Bob Nethken, children Trevor (Haleigh) Nethken, Troy Nethken and Sara Nethken, brother Jerry Cook, aunts Debbie (Bill) Collins and Judy Sutton, uncle Mickey (Cindy) Morton, nephews Travis (Kaitlyn) Cook and Jeff Cook, niece Jessica Cook. Jodi also leaves behind a host of cherished cousins.She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Cook.Visitation will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2 to 6pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10am also at the funeral home.