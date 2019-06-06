News-Herald Obituaries
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Jodie Showalter, age 64, of Ashtabula, OH passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Regency East Hospital. She was born October 15, 1954, in Painesville the daughter of Gladys M. (Clonch) and Homer S. Winters. A graduate of Madison High School, Jodie worked for Genesis Lamp in Painesville for many years. A wonderful cook, she loved her dogs and her trips back home to Clarksburg, West Virginia, where she spent time as a child. She is survived by her husband, Dave; son, Frank; and brothers Robert (Cathy) Winters and David Winters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Tammy Butcher. Friends will be received 10 to 11 am Tuesday June 11, 2019 with a service immediately following at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH 44057. Final Resting Place is Madison Memorial Cemetery. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 7, 2019
