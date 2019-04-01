|
Joel Louis DeBoe, 74, devoted and loving husband to Rose DeBoe for 54 years, a true love story; loving father to Anna King (husband Mark), Jack DeBoe (wife Tricia), Lee Anne; tremendously proud and loving grandfather to Branden King (wife Karly), Britton King (Christina), Nathan, Conner, Reese, Jack Jr.; dear brother to Francine Schmidt (husband Ralph), Harold DeBoe (wife Mary Ann), Mary Spangler (husband Larry); dear uncle to many nephews and nieces.Joel was born in Cleveland August 12, 1944 and passed on March 29, 2019. He served our country four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, six years in the U.S. Coast Guard, 20 years in the U.S. Postal Service.Joel loved living in "Beautiful Mentor, Ohio". Joel was an avid reader and historian, a truly devoted family man, and was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019