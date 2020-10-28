JoELLEN DARDIS (nee Koontz) age 65, beloved wife for 34 years of the late Garry; loving mother of Chase (wife Danielle); cherished daughter of Arthene (nee Johnson) and the late John Koontz; dearest sister of Doug Koontz (wife Cheryl); treasured sister-in-law of Ken (wife Irene) Dardis, Dana Clark, and the late David Dardis (wife Patti). Dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Survived by her fur baby Pappy.JoEllen was born in Salem, Ohio on October 17, 1955 and passed away on October 23, 2020. She is once again reunited with Garry, her loving husband of 34 years, who died on April 19, 2013. JoEllen lived in Novelty for 42 years, and she was a highly successful salesperson for Jade Sterling Steel. She was also a graphic designer for her friend at Designs by Diana. In her later years, she was a bartender at the Ramble Inn, where she had many friends. JoEllen loved animals, especially horses. She was the heart and soul of her family, and she enjoyed planning family vacations in Florida and North Carolina. JoEllen was a strong and sociable lady who loved her family and friends, along with a good White Russian cocktail. She enjoyed laughing and joking around, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in JoEllen’s memory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of JoEllen at THE DeJOHN FUNERAL HOME & CELEBRATIONS CENTER OF CHESTERLAND 12811 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) FRIDAY 4-8 PM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
