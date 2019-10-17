|
|
Services for John A. Avena, Sr., age 91, of Painesville, will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Family and friends may call from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. John was the son of Antonio and Mary Rosati Avena, born on September 1, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts and passed away October 16, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. John was a consultant for Lake Erie College and the former Bank One in Painesville for many years. In 2005, he was recognized as a “Sesquicentennial Fellow” for his many years of dedication and support of Lake Erie College. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. After the war, while working at the Boston Navy Yard, as an electrician, he was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, for saving the life of a co-worker from being electrocuted, putting his own life at risk. John was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge 549 in Painesville, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 490 in Painesville, American Legion Post 336 in Painesville and the Painesville V.F.W. Post 2595. He was an avid fisherman and loved going fishing with his friends. He is survived by his wife, Marie (Heffron) Avena, whom he married on February 1, 1948; daughter, Linda Freeman; son, John A. Avena, Jr.; grandchildren, John Avena III and Jessica Lawson; great-grandchildren, Kacie, Kristin and Kimberly Lawson, Caitlyn and Joseph Avena; brother, Robert Avena; sisters, Sally Cornett and Frances Tuttle; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jean Francozi and Lorraine Marsh; and son-in-law, Martin Freeman.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019