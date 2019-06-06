|
John A. Diaddario, age 88, passed away June 4, 2019, at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Cleveland. John was District, County, and Past Commander of American Legion Post 678 in Willowick. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. He volunteered at VA Outpatient Clinic and was a retired General Foreman at Republic Steel. John is survived by his wife, Sharon (formerly Kozlevcar) (nee Stakich); father of Kathy (Gray) Roberts, Ginny (Vince) Globokar, Janet Jedlicka-Diaddario, Gina Diaddario Chismar; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of 19; brother of James P. (Debra) Diaddario; step-father of Karen (Jason) Bruno and Thom Kozlevcar; step-grandfather of four. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine; and sister, Georgina Stitts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday June 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on June 7, 2019