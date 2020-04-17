|
John A. Kaleal Jr. (Corky), 77, of Concord Twp., Ohio passed away on April 10, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband for over 51 years of Mary Ann (Holowczak); loving father of David (Susan) and Jeff; loving grandfather of Brian and Adam; brother-in-law; cousin; uncle; great-uncle; and friend to many; son of the late John and Katherine Kaleal. U.S. Air Force Vietnam War veteran. Private family burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Mass to be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020