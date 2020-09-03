1/1
John A. Kinnaird
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Kinnaird, 96, of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, and was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. John was the beloved husband of 75 years to Margaret; father of John (Myra) and Sheila (Wayne); grandfather of John, Jack (Mary Beth), Adam, Nichole, Wayne and Stuart; great-grandfather of nine; and brother of Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Kinnaird; and siblings, Robert, Ann Smith, and Muriel. He had worked at Clark Controller and Lake West Hospital. John always made time for his family and was interested in everything that was happening in their lives. He took the time to really listen and engage with them. He was the type of man who we should all strive to be and will be missed by everyone who's life he touched. A private service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved