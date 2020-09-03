John A. Kinnaird, 96, of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, and was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. John was the beloved husband of 75 years to Margaret; father of John (Myra) and Sheila (Wayne); grandfather of John, Jack (Mary Beth), Adam, Nichole, Wayne and Stuart; great-grandfather of nine; and brother of Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Kinnaird; and siblings, Robert, Ann Smith, and Muriel. He had worked at Clark Controller and Lake West Hospital. John always made time for his family and was interested in everything that was happening in their lives. He took the time to really listen and engage with them. He was the type of man who we should all strive to be and will be missed by everyone who's life he touched. A private service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.