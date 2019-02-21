|
|
John A. Loomis, 64, passed away while at home February 2019. John was a long-time resident of Mentor, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kezia.John is survived by his daughter, Katherine (Jason) Hotchkiss; and many brothers who will miss him.John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany. He enjoyed gardening, sharing his harvest with friends, and going to flea markets to wheel and deal.John recently retired from Wiseco in Mentor and was a skilled machinist his whole life.He loved to cook and made the best ribs. More than anything, John loved to enjoy a good fire with good music and great beer.A memorial service will be held March 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019