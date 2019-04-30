|
John A. "Jack" Schultz II, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Jack was born on June 23, 1928, in Mentor, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Irene Scherf Schultz. Jack was a Mentor resident for 89 years before moving to Florida to live with his son, John A. Schultz III, in 2017. In the Mentor community, Jack will be remembered for his lifelong dedication as a nurseryman. He began working with his father at Wayside Garden at the age of 11. Jack and his father incorporated Springbrook Gardens in 1946. At the age of 19, whilepeddling flowers to a local florist, Castello’s Florist, he met the love of his life, Mary Jane Schultz (Castello). He owned and managed Springbrook Gardens until 2014, when he sold the property to the City of Mentor. The property is now Spring Brook Gardens Park. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Jane; siblings, Thomas L. and Marilyn Hodgins; son, James A.; and grandchildren, Dawn M. and Alan M. He is survived by his children, John A., III and David R.; grandchildren, Danielle, Jaron, Jason, Justin, Lyndsey, and Colin; and 11 great-grandchildren.Services will be private.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019