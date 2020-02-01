Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMAHON-COYNE-VITANTONIO FUNERAL HOME
6330 CENTER ST.
MENTOR, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
John A. Wyman Obituary
Funeral Mass for John A. Wyman, 80, of Mentor, will be 12 noon Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Fr. Tom Johns will officiate the Mass. Mr. Wyman passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Oct. 2, 1939, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 50 years, living in Willoughby for seven years before moving to Mentor 43 years ago. John was a member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, and was very active with the Knights of Columbus, where he was a member and former Grand Knight of the 3rd Degree Dom Bosco Council 4801. He was also a member of the 4th Degree Cardinal Newman General Assembly, where he served as Faithful Navigator and was former District Marshall. Mr. Wyman was a former employee of Diamond F Plumbing & Electrical Company, and a former Willoughby Firefighter. He was also a certified chef, formerly working at the Kirtland Country Club and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. John was the beloved husband of 59 years to Marie A. (nee Flanigan) Wyman; loving father of Cheryl M. (Ronnie) Giroski, Barbara J. (Andrew) Timpeiro and Jennifer L. (Mark) Cumberledge; and cherished grandfather of John, Alyssa, Kerri and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia (nee Arnold) Wyman. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests contributions in his name be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfunerealhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
