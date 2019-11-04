|
|
John Allen Kettunen, age 74, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Nov. 1, 2019 at Penrose Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born April 21, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Helen and Toivo Kettunen. John was a 1963 graduate of North High School where he was inducted into the North High Sports Hall of Fame for his excellence in football, basketball and baseball. He was a 1967 graduate of Michigan State where he played football. The highlight of his college football career was playing for the National Championship in the Rose Bowl. John served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Vietnam. He worked for the government as a private contractor. John is survived by his mother, Helen; sisters, Gloria (Howard) Smartt and Alice; brother, Bill (Karen). He was a favorite uncle to his nephews, Will and Jim, always present at their sporting events. He was preceded in death by his father, Toivo. John will be buried at Agate Cemetary in Trout Creek, Michigan next to his father. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019