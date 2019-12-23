Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Wasilko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony Wasilko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anthony Wasilko Obituary
John Anthony Wasilko, 69, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born March 22, 1950, in Pennsylvania, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 40 years. John served as a Navy Seabee in Vietnam in the MCB-3 Battalion. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 1500 in Willoughby, where he served as Commander 1992-1993. Mr. Wasilko had worked in the roofing and waterproofing industry for Union Local 44. John was the loving father of John A. (Dana) Wasilko of Mentor-on-the-Lake, and Jesse A. (Jessi) Wasilko of Willoughby; and brother of Dolores Wasilko. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Mazar) Wasilko. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a memorial service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -