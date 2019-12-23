|
John Anthony Wasilko, 69, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born March 22, 1950, in Pennsylvania, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 40 years. John served as a Navy Seabee in Vietnam in the MCB-3 Battalion. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 1500 in Willoughby, where he served as Commander 1992-1993. Mr. Wasilko had worked in the roofing and waterproofing industry for Union Local 44. John was the loving father of John A. (Dana) Wasilko of Mentor-on-the-Lake, and Jesse A. (Jessi) Wasilko of Willoughby; and brother of Dolores Wasilko. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Mazar) Wasilko. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a memorial service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 25, 2019