John Belloli “Geno” (80) was born on December 8, 1939 to the late Eduardo and Maria Belloli in Coy, Pennsylvania. John was proud to serve his country as a member of the 26th Infantry of the United States Army. He was happily married to Eleanor Belloli (Bukoskey) on June 2, 1962 for 58 years. He was a loving father to Rosemary Blatnik and Judy Novotny. He was a supportive father-in-law to David Blatnik and David Novotny. He was a devoted and proud grandfather “Nonno” to David, Amanda, Daniel, Allison, Jessica, and Maria. His grandchildren will always cherish the memories of Nonno cheering them on at their football and volleyball games, going on walks in the woods and sharing his wisdom about working hard, loving others, and trusting in God’s plan. He will be fondly remembered as a Pittsburgh Steelers enthusiast, a lover of nature and the number one patron of “Miss Ellie’s Kitchen”. John was a friend to all animals and especially loved the family dogs.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor, his daughters Rosemary (David) Blatnik and Judy Ann (David) Novotny, his grandchildren, David, Daniel and Maria Blatnik, Amanda Vaselaney, Allison and Jessica Novotny, his sister Julia Skinner, many nieces and nephews and many other loving family member and friends. As he always wrote “may life lead you always to green pastures”.He is proceeded in death by his parents, Eduardo and Maria Belloli and his brother, Louis Belloli.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Burial will be in All Souls CemeteryFuneral Mass will be 10 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake, OhVisitation will be Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., EastlakeSee obit on www.monreal.com