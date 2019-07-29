|
|
John Bruce Fabiny, age 51, of Parkman, Ohio, passed away in Largo Medical Center in Largo, FL Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1968, in Parma, to Bruce and Jane (Weinkauf) Fabiny. John graduated from Cardinal High School and attended Kent State, where he received his associate degree in arts. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1987 to 1990. He married Sheila Edwards and moved to Parkman. John was a Lab technician for Gold Key Processing Inc. in Middlefield. Besides scuba diving, he enjoyed hunting and going fishing. He will be missed by his family and friends. John is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila, of 31 years; his daughter, Allison (Kasey) Krop; two sons, Zachary (Daron) and Alexander Fabiny; two grandchildren, Joplin and Marley; his father, Bruce Fabiny; five siblings, Kimberly (Allen) Mathis, Wendy (Keith) Bartolovich, James (Joan) Fabiny, Andrew Fabiny, and Lisa (Travis) Kiser. He is also survived by his in-laws, Rod and Nancy Edwards; his brother-in-law, Travis Edwards; and sister-in-law, Crystal (Duane) Burn; and many nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 30, 2019