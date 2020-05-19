John J. "Jack" Burhenne, 72, a longtime Leroy resident, passed away on May 18, 2020, after a long illness. Born June 23, 1947, in Chardon, Ohio, to the late Donald C. and Florence I. (nee Plute) Burhenne, Jack never stopped caring about wanting the world to be right. He read widely, thought deeply, and wrote extensively, never compromising his ideals. The lodestar for his life was his faith in God. Of himself, he would only say, "I’m just a regular guy that God was really good to." Following six years in the Navy’s nuclear power program and service on the submarine, ‘Nathaniel Greene,’ Jack spent his career in various roles at the Eaton Corp. After retirement, he cultivated a wide family of Facebook friends and participated in lively discussions of current affairs. Had his health not failed, he would still be mowing, chopping, and shoveling snow. Jack is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (nee Swan) Burhenne; and children, Dr. Rebecca Burhenne, Jeffrey D. (Kimberly) Burhenne, Elizabeth A. (Kevin) Brooks, Timothy J. (Melissa Mongrella) Burhenne, Michael S. (Krystal) Burhenne, and Abigail G. (Brett) Hollada; seven wonderful grandchildren; as well as brothers, Thomas (Diane) Burhenne and Robert (Patti) Burhenne. The family will celebrate his life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the St. Nicholas Uganda Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 285, Chardon, OH 44024. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.