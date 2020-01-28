News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd
Eastlake, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
32114 Vine St
Willowick, OH
John "Jack" Burke, age 76, of Willowick, passed away January 27, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on August 28, 1943, to the late Joe and Sue Oravec. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Burke (Wallace); children, John (Christine) Burke, Kelly (James) Wallace; grandchildren, Julian, Myles, Henry, Jimmy, Ikey, Michael, Bella and Willow; siblings, Dan (Dorothy) Burke, Carol (George) Ryder, Donna Friedman and Chris (Sharon) Oravec; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann (Ray) Schmitz; brother-in-law, James Friedman; and sister-in-law, Margaret Oravec. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Burial to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
