Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
John Carrabine


1954 - 2019
John Carrabine Obituary
John “Mike” Carrabine John “Mike” Carrabine, age 65, of Wickliffe, formerly of Mayfield Hts., passed away August 25, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on July 1, 1954. He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His greatest joy and source of pride was his daughter and grandchildren. Next came his dear love of his Harley motorcycle and the outdoors. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan, whether they were winning or losing, he was an all-around sport enthusiast. When he wasn’t enjoying that, he was busy watching his all-time favorite sitcom, “Cheers” or passing time by listening to music. Mike is survived by his daughter, Toni Marie (Tom) White; grandchildren, Angel, Star and Dylan White; mother, Hazelmarie Carrabine (nee Ackley); siblings, Mary (Bob) Ola, Patricia (Joe) Catanese, James (Laura) Carrabine, Susan (Mark) Barresi, and Tim Carrabine; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Dr. John Carrabine; and nephew, Scott Hillier. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
