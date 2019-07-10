Home

More Obituaries for John Waitinas
John Christopher Waitinas

John Christopher Waitinas Obituary
John Christopher Waitinas died suddenly at his home in Mariposa, CA on July 2, 2019. He was born in Chardon, OH on July 9, 1966, to Pamela Wright Waitinas, of Chardon, and the late William R. Waitinas. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Jo Waitinas, of Mariposa. Loving father of Nathan (Anni), Cole, and Samantha, of Bowling Green, OH, and Alexandra, of Minneapolis, MN. Loving stepfather of Nicholas Larsen (Kathryn) and Giovanni Carrino, of Moyie Springs, ID; Jacob Larsen (Kim), of Parker, CO; Gratiana Taylor (Jeff), of San Jose, CA; and Rocco Carrino, of Springfield, MO. Grandfather of Rosalie, Lorelei, and Rowena, of Moyie Springs. Brother of Laura Vokoun (Christopher), of Chardon; Joanna Thomas (Robert), of Valley Village, CA; Paul (Gretchen Minekime), of Lafayette, CO; Carol Alaqua (Victor), of Jacksonville, FL; and Catherine (Brad Campbell), of San Luis Obispo, CA. Predeceased by his first wife, Debbie Chapman Waitinas.John spent his childhood in Chardon and graduated from Benedictine High School in Cleveland in 1985. He enlisted and reached the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, including service in Honduras. He was a self-employed master carpenter and home builder. He always wanted to live in a secluded forest, and he and Liz moved to the edges of Yosemite National Park in 2014.An avid reader, he enjoyed building furniture in his workshop and traveling in his camper with his wife. He was a loving and tender-hearted husband and son, and a very proud father and grandfather. John was truly one of a kind. His quiet ways and witty jokes will be deeply missed; he was irreplaceable and will be forever in the hearts and memories of his family. A Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA 95030. Military Burial following the funeral service will be at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd., San Jose, CA 95124. Reception, following the burial will be at Bethel Church, 1201 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose, CA 95128.
Published in News-Herald on July 11, 2019
