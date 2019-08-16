|
John Axel Collier, age 72, passed away August 13, 2019. John was born March 12, 1947 to Robert and Irene (Nee: Buchs) Collier. He was a lifelong resident of Chardon, Ohio. After graduating from Chardon High School in 1965, John studied accounting at Ohio University. On April 21, 1967, John married his high school sweetheart, Donna Louise (Nee: Tann) Collier, whom he loved very much. Together they raised two sons, Chris and Dave. John worked over 40 years at Developers Diversified Realty, where he was recognized for never missing a day of work. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses and an elder in his congregation, John loved sharing in the preaching work, helping many to grow spiritually and sharing with everyone his hope for the future.John enjoyed golfing, gardening, chocolate ice cream, and keeping up with his favorite sports teams. He was an especially wonderful family man, always caring for his children, grandchildren, and even a great-grandchild. He was generous, charismatic, clever, and full of love. He will be remembered fondly by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him. John is survived by three sisters, Sandy (Lyle) Wilmot, Karen (Trace) Robinson, and Kathy (Brent) Votypka; two sons, Christopher (Celeste) Collier, and David Collier; grandchildren, Kyleigh (Caleb) Dunbar, Korey Collier, Olivia Collier, Kendra (Jacob) Swan, Cameron Collier, Kole Collier, and Katie Collier; and one great-grandchild, Eliza Dunbar; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019