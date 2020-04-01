|
|
John D. "Jack" Fay, age 66, beloved husband for 22 years of Debbie (Cook) (nee Heiser); loving father of Daniel (fiancé Elizabeth "EB" Bowmer); cherished son of the late Harry and Carole (nee Gulan), and step-son of Elizabeth; dearest brother of Leslie Fay (wife Susan Ditty), Julie Ball (husband David), Mary Baumgarten (husband John), Martin (wife Traci), and Carrie Stewart (husband Derrick); former husband of Charlotte Sgro; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Survived by his cookie buddy, Phoenix. John D. "Jack" Fay was born December 26, 1953, and passed away suddenly on March 29, 2020. He was a resident of Chardon for 40 years and grew up in Solon. Jack graduated from Gilmour Academy in 1972 and received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from John Carroll University, his master’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University and an architecture degree from Kent State University. He was the owner/operator of his own architecture firm. Jack enjoyed golf, gardening, hiking and traveling the U.S., especially to Tennessee. He will be remembered as a great guy with a kind smile who loved to tell stories and was very social. Jack was very funny with a dry sense of humor, fun-loving and a thinker. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jack to Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020