John Delbert "Jack" Spangenberg
1931 - 2020
John "Jack" Delbert Spangenberg, age 89, passed away on November 7, 2020 at UH Cleveland Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Bobtown, PA on April 29, 1931 to Homer and Plessie (nee Blaney) Spangenberg. He is preceded in death by his siblings Emma Jean (Jack) Sweet, Mary Francis (Henry) Koshollek, Arline (Clarence) Derrick, Homer William (Eileen) Spangenberg, Dale (Joan) Spangenberg and Fannah Rebecca (Brian) Kanner.He is survived by Bernice May (nee Freer) Spangenberg, his devoted wife of 66 years whom he married on August 7, 1954. He is also survived by their four children: Barry (Dawn) Spangenberg, Madison, OH, children Marc, Julie and Ryan; Ronald Spangenberg of Chardon, OH, sons Dylan and Andrew; Sharon (Mark) Monarchino of Chardon, OH, daughters Maria, Amanda and Anna; Lee (Lisa) Spangenberg, Sunbury, OH, children Nicholas, Abigail and Michael.Jack served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954 with the majority of his service at Walter Reed Hospital. He retired from Sears Service Center in Mentor, OH where he worked as a service technician for 26 years.Jack will always be remembered for his warm personality and wonderful sense of humor. His family always came first, and he loved spending time with Bernice, their four kids and eleven grandchildren. Together they enjoyed many vacations and wonderful camping trips. His hobbies included woodworking and music as he sang, played banjo and guitar. Jack was known for constantly having a home improvement project going on around the house. He loved being outside, always keeping active and busy throughout his entire life.Due to the current Covid situation. The family would like to invite friends and family to the Live Streamed Funeral Service being held on the Burr Funeral Home website www.burrservice.com on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Go to the obituary of John “Jack” D. Spangenberg and to begin the live streaming, just click the Watch Funeral Service icon.Burial will be held at North Cemetery in Chardon Township, Chardon, OH immediately following. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com


Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
