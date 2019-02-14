|
John Dombrowski, age 66. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Furlong). Loving father of Jay, Michael, Christian, Brian (Michele), and Jacob. Grandfather of 11. Son of Lillian (nee Peklay) and the late John. Brother of Cindy (Jim) Hounshell and uncle of Aubry. Brother-in-law of Robert (Vivienne) Furlong and Patrick Furlong and lifelong friend of Ronnie Yancey.
Retired from the Cleveland Water Department.
Memorial Mass Saturday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Sympathy may be expressed by memorial contributions to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or to John’s son, Jacob Dombrowski for College.
Arrangements by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home.
www.jakubs.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019