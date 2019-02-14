Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dombrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dombrowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Dombrowski Obituary
John Dombrowski, age 66. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Furlong). Loving father of Jay, Michael, Christian, Brian (Michele), and Jacob. Grandfather of 11. Son of Lillian (nee Peklay) and the late John. Brother of Cindy (Jim) Hounshell and uncle of Aubry. Brother-in-law of Robert (Vivienne) Furlong and Patrick Furlong and lifelong friend of Ronnie Yancey.
Retired from the Cleveland Water Department.
Memorial Mass Saturday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Sympathy may be expressed by memorial contributions to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or to John’s son, Jacob Dombrowski for College.
Arrangements by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home.
www.jakubs.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.