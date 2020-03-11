|
|
John E. Dobrzeniecki, age 90, of Painesville Township, passed away peacefully at his residence on March 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born November 14, 1929 to John and Sophia (Zawada) Dobrzeniecki. A graduate of Collinwood High School, John was a golden glove boxing champion. John served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He married the love of his life, Roberta Brown, on April 21, 1951. He worked as a machinist for Ohio Gear and retired from Caterpillar. John always stayed very active: enjoyed gardening, working around his home, and helping every friend and neighbor in need. John is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; adoring children, John, Michael (Jennifer) and Denise Thompson; cherished grandchildren, Michelle Rios, Jonathan, Jenna, Josh (Jessica), Mike (Alicia), Matt (Vanessa), Marc, Megan, Garry (Jacquie) Caldwell and Jason (Patti) Caldwell; nine beautiful great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eleanor (Ernst) Merrit, Wanda (Nelson) Merrit, Betty (Milan) Ivancic, Richard (Mary), Leonard (Marlene), Alberta (Robert) Knop, and Rosemary (Edward) Buzzelli. Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 Noon on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road in Madison. Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Madison Village. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020